CBS2 Sources: Bay Ridge Man Fatally Stabs Female Roommate In Front Of His Own Mother, Daughter

August 9, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: bay ridge, Brooklyn, fatal stabbing, Janelle Burrell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn woman was stabbed to death Wednesday and police have arrested her roommate in connection with the deadly attack.

At around after 7 a.m., emergency responders arrived at an apartment complex located at 877 Bay Ridge Ave. in Bay Ridge to find a 52-year-old woman stabbed to death.

Bay Ridge resident Cliff Hoffman said police were covered in blood after they brought out the suspected killer in handcuffs.

“They just took him down. They took him away on a gurney,” Hoffman said. “The cops they were cleaning their arms because they had blood all over them I guess. Maybe he had blood on him from the stabbing.”

Sources say the victim and suspect were roommates and were not romantically involved. They believe the suspect may have snapped, allegedly stabbing the victim multiple times in the torso right in front of his own mother and daughter, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The suspect is in custody and has a history of mental illness, according to sources. Police are trying to determine a motive for the stabbing.

Many who live and work near the building were left rattled, Burrell reported.

“The guy should have sought help,” nearby business owner Jeanne Petri said.

“I’ve been here roughly 20 years, first time. Nothing like this. So there has to be a big reason for the kid to do that,” said resident John Giotia.

Police say a knife was recovered at the scene.

They have not released the name of the victim or the suspect, who is being treated for a fractured arm.

Charges against him are pending.

