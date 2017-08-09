Boomer & Carton: Giants Head Coach McAdoo Is In A Good Place

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Ben McAdoo likes what he has seen so far.
The Giants’ second-year head coach sat down with Boomer and Craig on Wednesday live from the team’s practice facility and got into the early returns from training camp.
McAdoo also talked about his beginnings and some of the things that got him to where he is today, what the fans can expect from some of the positions that appear to be question marks, and if Big Blue’s seemingly endless offensive talent will change some of his offensive philosophies.
Later, McAdoo uttered a funny quote that left the guys a bit confused.