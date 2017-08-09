Boomer & Carton: Live From Giants Training Camp

August 9, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Carton set the scene Wednesday morning at Quest Diagnostic Training Center by giving their views on the Giants and their seemingly realistic goals this season.

They also offered more takes on the Colin Kaepernick situation.

The Yankees and Mets found their way into the show open as well.

The Bombers suffered a difficult loss in Toronto on Tuesday night as they continue to lose ground in the AL East race. CC Sabathia tweaked his troublesome knee in the 4-2 defeat, which featured a lack of clutch hitting.

Meanwhile, the Mets topped the Texas Rangers at Citi Field. Off the field, it looks like Matt Harvey is getting closer to returning from injury.

