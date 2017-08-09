Boomer & Carton: Shepard And Collins Get On The Mic

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The Giants received a scare early in training camp when receiver Sterling Shepard went down with an injury that at first appeared to be pretty serious.
It turned out to be not that big of a deal. On Wednesday, Shepard talked about the incident with Boomer and Craig.
Later, star safety Landon Collins ambushed the interview and immediately let everyone know that the Giants’ offense will be something to fear this season. Collins also spoke about some of the criticisms he heard growing up, and then offered insight into just how good he thinks Big Blue can be this season.