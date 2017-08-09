CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

New York State Senator Calls For End To Cash Bail

August 9, 2017 9:14 PM
Filed Under: Cash Bail, Cash Bail Abolition, Cash Bail Ban, Peter Haskell, Sen. Michael Gianaris

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An attempt has been launched to end cash bail in New York state, with opponents saying it unfairly discriminates against the poor who get locked up when they cannot pay.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, opponents said cash bail can also free violent offenders because the can pay.

The current system makes the presumption of innocence a joke, critics said. They say too many people are locked up for minor offenses because they cannot afford bail.

“Two people who are accused of the same exact crime — one is rich, one is poor. The rich person is walking the street, the poor person is waiting at Rikers Island for trial,” said state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens).

Gianaris wants mostly to eliminate bail. Most people would simply be sent home, while others would have supervised release.

“There would be an officer overseeing their release into the community,” he said. “There would be constant reporting and oversight to make sure that everyone is safe.”

Gianaris said too many lives are unjustly ruined on Rikers Island.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch