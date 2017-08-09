Exploring FiDi: Where to Eat, Shop, Drink And More

By John Friia

The Finical District is known for its iconic landmarks, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Freedom Tower, but there is so much more to explore in the neighborhood. From luxury shopping to a drink at a historical bar, spend the day in FiDi at these must-see spots.

To Shop: Westfield World Trade Center

185 Greenwich St.

New York, NY 10007

(212) 284-9982

www.westfield.com

One of Manhattan’s premier shopping destination is located in the heart of the Financial District. Westfield World Trade Center, the largest shopping mall in Manhattan, delivers high-end shopping with unique architectural design inside the Oculus. New Yorkers have seen the space throughout their social media feeds with their stunning white columns and vaulted ceilings that let the sun shine through. Besides shopping at stores like Apple, H&M and Cole Haan, visitors can explore rotating exhibits, including a recreation of the Sistine Chapel.

To Eat: Seaport District NY

199 Water St.

New York, NY 10038

(212) 732-8257

www.southstreetseaport.com

A trip to the Seaport District is always evolving with its seasonal curation of culinary offerings and entertainment experiences. The 40,000-square foot complex encompasses numerous blocks and is home to The Lure Group’s Clinton Hall Seaport. The downtown outpost offers a Self-Pour Beer Station, which is similar to an ATM machine. Just swipe your RIFD, which is given to guests at the station courtesy of PourMyBeer.com, and choose from up to 20 craft beers. One of the seasonal bars at the Seaport is Mr. Cannon, which brings the charm old New York to modern day. The speakeasy is tucked beyond the cobbled streets and alleyway, which can be found until the end of August. Other restaurants that are slated to open in the space are By Chloe and the casual outpost of Jean Georges.

To Explore: Federal Hall

26 Wall St.

New York, NY 10005

(212) 825-6990

www.nycgo.com

Take a step back in time at the place where George Washington took his oath of office as the nation’s first president. Located near the New York Stock Exchange and Trinity Church, Federal Hall was also home to the first Congress, the Executive Branch’s offices and the Supreme Court. Throughout the museum, there are exhibits that show artifacts from the George Washington era and the early developments of the United Sates, including the Bible Washington used to swear his oath of office.

To Stay: The Beekman

123 Nassau St.

New York, NY 10038

(212) 233-2300

www.thebeekman.com

As you walk along Nassau Street, you will stumble upon a grand Victorian-style building, which is home to The Beekman. The hotel’s focal point is the nine-story atrium that showcases the mosaic marble floors and wrought-iron railings. Each room has high ceilings and a vintage decor that matches the atmosphere of the historical space. Renowned celebrity chef Tom Colicchio operates the hotel’s restaurant, Flower & Wells. Serving classic American dishes, the restaurant offers a seven-course tasting menu with its signature creations, including duck with rhubarb and sugar snap peas.

To Drink: Fraunces Tavern

54 Pearl St.

New York, NY 10004

(212) 968-1776

www.frauncestavern.com

The Financial District has a vibrant history that dates back to the Revolutionary War era. One of the bars that has remained open since before the war is Fraunces Tavern. The landmark pub served as George Washington’s headquarters during the war, the spot where both sides discussed a peace treaty and where federal offices resided in the early days of the United States. As New Yorkers gaze at some of the historical items on display, they can decide to order one of 200 available whiskeys, 130 craft beers or ciders.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.