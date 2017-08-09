Garrett Cooper, Todd Frazier Lead Yankees Over Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Todd Frazier homered and had three RBIs, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius also went deep and the New York Yankees overcame a shaky start by Masahiro Tanaka to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5 on Wednesday night.

Rookie Garrett Cooper had four hits for the Yankees, who had not scored in double figures since a 13-4 win at Houston on June 30. New York’s 17 hits were one shy of its season high, set June 10 against Baltimore.

Frazier, who entered in a 5-for-33 slide, went back-to-back with Sanchez in the second, hit a two-run double in the fifth, then added a leadoff single in the eighth for his first three-hit game since the Yankees acquired him from the Chicago White Sox. He was hit by a pitch in his final plate appearance.

Cooper was not in the original starting lineup but replaced Clint Frazier, who felt tightness in his oblique during batting practice and is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.

Gregorius hit his 18th homer in a third, a two-out drive off Nick Tepesch (0-2).

Tanaka walked a season-high five in four-plus innings, allowing three runs — two earned — and two hits. He left two batters into the fifth after Jose Bautista homered and Josh Donaldson walked. Chad Green (2-0) struck out three straight for the Yankees, who remained four games behind AL East-leading Boston.

Making his first start for Toronto in place of Cesar Valdez, who has an injured right shoulder, Tepesch allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Aaron Judge drew his 82nd walk, breaking Charlie Keller’s 1939 Yankees rookie record. Boston’s Ted Williams holds the major league record with 107 in 1939.

Judge went 0 for 4 and struck out in the eighth, extending his club record streak of games with at least one strikeout to 26. Judge was the only New York starter without a hit.

Yankees third base coach Joe Espada rolled his ankle and fell down while waving Cooper home in the eighth. Espada was laughing and smiling after receiving attention from the trainer.

WEB GEM

Kevin Pillar climbed the center-field wall and jumped, nearly robbing Sanchez of his home run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: A scan showed no new damage to LHP CC Sabathia’s arthritic right knee, but his status for Sunday night’s start against Boston remains unclear. … OF Aaron Hicks (strained right oblique) is expected to be activated off the DL Friday, Girardi said.

Blue Jays: Toronto optioned LHP Matt Demody to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Tepesch, while SS Troy Tulowitzki (right ankle) was transferred to the 60-day DL to open a spot on the 40-man roster. The move effectively ends Tulowitzki’s season, making him ineligible to return before Toronto’s final three games. … OF Steve Pearce started at DH after having fluid drained from his knee following Tuesday’s game.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.41) is to pitch on six days’ rest Thursday when he makes his second start with New York. Gray has a 1.59 ERA over his past six starts.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (4-7, 5.12) remains winless in 12 starts since a May 27 victory over Texas. Estrada has a 2.84 ERA over his past three starts.