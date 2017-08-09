Report: Knicks Won’t Return To West Point For Training Camp

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks are reportedly moving their training camp out of West Point.

According to the New York Post, the team will end its three-year run at the U.S. Military Academy in Orange County and likely hold camp this fall at its practice facility in Tarrytown.

Training at West Point was former team president Phil Jackson’s idea, but it never translated into much success on the court, as the Knicks went 17-65, 32-50 and 31-51 in those three seasons. Jackson and the Knicks mutually parted ways in June.

Last year, the Knicks’ presence at West Point stirred some controversy when center Joakim Noah skipped a dinner with Army cadets because of his anti-war views.

“I have a lot of respect for the kids here fighting, but it’s hard for me to understand why we go to war and why kids have to kill kids all around the world,” Noah said at the time. “I have mixed feelings about being here. I’m very proud of this country. I love America.”

MORE: Knicks Officially Hire Obama’s Brother-In-Law To Fill Front-Office Job

In response, the Army released a statement saying, “We are disappointed and feel Mr. Noah’s choice of West Point to make a statement is inappropriate because of the great sacrifice that has originated from this institution over our Nation’s history.”

Sources told the Post that the Noah situation did not factor into the Knicks’ decision to change training camp sites and that West Point would have let the team return if it had wanted.

Jackson touted the experience after the Knicks’ first West Point camp in 2014.

“I think they enjoyed this a lot,” he said. “From working out at their facility across the street, which was a great facility for workouts, to having mess with the cadets, I think all those things were impressive. The setting was great for them, the historic value. Those are all things I think they registered and enjoyed.”