No Mega Millions Winner Sends Jackpot Soaring To $382 Million

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was no winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing sending the jackpot to a whopping $382 million.
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 11, 17, 50, 52, 74 Mega ball 14.
Friday’s $382 million jackpot is the sixth largest in Mega Millions history.
For the first time ever, both Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are over $300 million in the same week.
The current Powerball jackpot for Wednesday evening is $305 million.
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday; Powerball drawings are Wednesday and Saturday.