No Mega Millions Winner Sends Jackpot Soaring To $382 Million

August 9, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Mega Millions, Powerball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was no winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing sending the jackpot to a whopping $382 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 11, 17, 50, 52, 74 Mega ball 14.

Friday’s $382 million jackpot is the sixth largest in Mega Millions history.

For the first time ever, both Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are over $300 million in the same week.

The current Powerball jackpot for Wednesday evening is $305 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday; Powerball drawings are Wednesday and Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch