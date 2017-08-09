New Jersey Homeowner Cries Foul After Alleged ‘Drive-By Dunk’ Damages Car

MANALAPAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — If you have a basketball hoop in your front yard or driveway, you could be targeted by guys — or girls — obsessed by the new “Drive-By-Dunk” challenge.

It’s gained popularity on social media with people posting videos to YouTube and social media.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Wednesday, it’s all fun and games until someone’s property gets seriously damaged.

See a hoop? Stop and shoot. That’s how the challenge works, with countless examples posted online to the adoration of basketball junkies everywhere.

But one group of amateur air Jordans went too far in Manalapan, New Jersey, when homeowner Jeffrey Gertler noticed a dent in his car’s hood.

He says he also found his portable basketball hoop knocked over and shattered last Friday around 5 p.m.

“It’s a stupid prank, because what are you getting out of it,” he said.

The damage to his car will cost about $800 to repair.

“This one doesn’t even make sense,” he said. “So you can shoot a basketball through a big hoop, big deal. You can do that any day of the week why do you have to go to other people’s houses to do it.”

Other neighbors who have basketball hoops on Gertler’s block say they have never heard of the game nor have they seen any mischief on the block.

“I haven’t seen any kids stopping but if I did I would be concerned,” neighbor Sharon Daniels said.

Gertler and his family just moved into the neighborhood on Mercer Lane.

“I’m here only since last Wednesday,” he said. “It’s like jeez, thanks. Welcome to the neighborhood.”

Gertler points out there are plenty of public basketball courts for kids to mess around with in town.

Police in Manalapan tell CBS2 there have not been reports of any similar incidents in Gertler’s neighborhood.