Tony Bennett, Paul Shaffer & More Help Make ‘A Night Of New York Stories’ One To Remember

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – WCBS Newsradio 880’s “A Night of New York Stories” featured touching tales, powerful performances and lots of laughs.

Our very own Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman hosted the star-studded event Tuesday evening.

They kicked things off with CBS News’ “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl and producer Jeff Fager.

Stahl shared the story of how she wound up working for the former New York City Mayor John Lindsay and how that led her to journalism, calling it an “instant compulsion.” She also talked about covering the Watergate scandal and writing a book about becoming a grandmother.

Fager told the tale of CBS News’ Mike Wallace being arrested over meatloaf and explained why the network still decides what stories it’s going to cover for its audience, not the other way around.

They were followed by appearances from our traffic & weather teams, along with CBS2’s John Elliott and Lonnie Quinn.

Next came New York Rangers’ legend Adam Graves, who reflected on the Rangers’ 1994 Stanley Cup win. He spoke about what makes New York such a special place to play and live, saying “It’s a privilege to be a New Yorker.”

He also talked about his support of police officers and his friendship with the late NYPD Det. Steven McDonald.

Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine looked back on the cross town rivalry between the Mets and Yankees.

Valentine – and several other speakers – also opened up about 9/11 and answering the call to help.

New York Giants’ great George Martin recalled what it was like playing for Bill Parcells. He too spoke about supporting 9/11 first responders, having walked the walk during his Journey for 9/11 cross-country fundraiser.

Then, musician Paul Shaffer garnered lots of laughs with his look back on the New York City music scene and wowed the crowd with a performance of “It’s Raining Men.”

Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly sat down with Rich Lamb, speaking about the city’s counter terrorism efforts.

And last but certainly not least, Tony Bennett graced the stage. The 91-year-old dished to CBS News’ Anthony Mason about how much he still loves singing and performing for his fans.

When he sang “They All Laughed” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” it was clear they still love it too.

Thank you to all who helped us celebrate 50 years of covering news in New York!