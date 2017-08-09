Anti-Muslim Comments, Rotten Eggs Hurled At Food Vendor In Astoria

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A food vendor in Astoria, Queens has become the target of an egging four different times on three different nights.
As 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported, someone threw rotten eggs at a vendor on Steinway Street near 25th Ave.
One of those eggs had a note attached with derogatory remarks about Arabs and Muslims.
The vendor Fareed Al Baghdadi emigrated from Egypt twenty years ago. He said he loves America, but doesn’t understand the hatred.
“This is my country,” he said, “Why you do that to us, why?”
The problem now is that he’s too afraid to open his food cart, and fears attacks may escalate.
“Today is egg, what about tomorrow?” he said.
He wants the mayor to take care of the workers on Steinway Street.