Police: Suspects Pistol-Whip Men, Ransack House In Staten Island Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three suspects who they say attacked and robbed four people during a violent home invasion on Staten Island.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Saint John’s Avenue.

Police said two men and a woman were sitting in front of a home when the three suspects came up, pulled out guns and forced them inside. They then ordered them to lie down on the floor and demanded money before pistol whipping one of the men in the head, police said.

That’s when investigators said they went into a bedroom and pistol-whipped the homeowner, who was sleeping. They then ransacked the home and took off with more than $1,000 in cash, an iPhone and other items, police said.

The three fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle. The two men who were assaulted received minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police said two of the suspect were wearing gloves, dark masks and dark clothing. The third suspect wasn’t wearing a mask and was seen on surveillance video leaving the home. Police describe him as a black man with slim build and a beard and a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.