President Trump’s Childhood Home For Rent On Airbnb

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It may not be the White House, but it’s close enough.
The Queens house where President Donald Trump grew up in Jamaica Estates is now available to rent on Airbnb.
The Tudor-style home, built by Trump’s father in 1940, has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
According to the listing, it can hold 20 guests, has a full kitchen and a room for conferences or meetings.
The home, aside from its history, has no connection to the president of the Trump Organization, but there is a giant cut-out of the president in the living room.
The two-story home is available for $725 a night.