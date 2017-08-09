Police Hunt For Men Who Robbed The Meatball Shop In Williamsburg At Gunpoint

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for two suspects who held up the Meatball Shop restaurant at gunpoint in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
The robbery happened at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday in The Meatball Shop at 170 Bedford Ave., police said.
Two suspects came into the restaurant – one of them brandishing a handgun – and approached a 30-year-old male employee, police said. The suspects demanded money and ordered the man to go into the basement, police said.
Once downstairs, the suspects demanded that the victim open the restaurant’s safe. He did so, and the suspects took $2,000 in cash, police said.
The suspects then forced the employee into a stand-up freezer before leaving, police said.
The suspects were both described as black males between 30 and 35 years old. One stood 6 feet tall and weighed 210 pounds with a beard, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the word “Brooklyn” on it, a black shirt and black pants.
The second suspect was described as standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 280 pounds, with a beard and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black scarf on his head, a purple long sleeved shirt and dark colored pants.
Police have released surveillance photos and video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.