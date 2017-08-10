8/10 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

August 10, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect a near repeat today with just a few more clouds and highs in the mid 80’s — perfect for summer lovers!

A few more clouds will spill in tonight, but it will remain quiet. Temps are expected to fall into the upper 60’s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow will be be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with temps down a few degrees. And the better part of the day looks dry, but a shower is possible into the late afternoon hours.

As for Saturday, we’re looking at about a 30-40% chance of showers and storms with the focus of the rain off to our south and east.

