Back Stories: ‘Son Of Sam’ Serial Killer Terrorizes NYC

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In the summer of 1977, the “Son of Sam” serial killer struck terror into the hearts of New Yorkers.
He struck in the shadows of the Bronx and Queens. At first, there were no patterns and no clues.
“The connection really started to come together when a former colleague, Art Athens, started looking into the murders. Next thing we knew, we had the ‘.44 Caliber Killer,’” former WCBS reporter Steve Reed says. “They were all over the place, and we never knew when it was going to happen.”
Eventually, there was a break in the case and 24-year-old postal clerk David Berkowitz was arrested.
Then Reed learned he was living right across town from the killer.
“I just remember jumping out of bed, flying over to the west side of Yonkers,” he says.