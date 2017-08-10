Best Places In NY To Celebrate National S’Mores Day

By John Friia

There is no better day to indulge in a toasty s’mores treat than on Aug. 10, National S’mores Day. Besides the traditional graham cracker, roasted marshmallow and chocolate, restaurants throughout the city offer up their own versions of the beloved campfire treat.

SUSHI ROXX

120 East 39th St.

New York, NY 10016

(212) 726-9500

www.sushiroxxnyc.com

SUSHI ROXX offers patrons a complimentary Nutella s’mores dessert when they order one specialty entrée or two specialty sushi rolls. The offer is valid for one free dessert for each reservation. The mouth-watering sharable dessert is filled with melted Nutella, marshmallows and graham crackers served in a crock pot. All the flavors blend together to create an unforgettable s’mores treat, all in one bite.

Becky’s Bites

122 East 7th St.

New York, NY 10009

(212) 420-9200

www.beckysbitesnyc.com

Tucked on East 7th Street, Becky’s Bites is a quaint dessert shop that makes delectable treats all made of cream cheese. In honor of National S’mores Day, the new East Village eatery is offering its signature S’mores & Chill at 25 percent off. The bite-size treat is made with graham crackers, toasted marshmallow and filled with Becky’s signature chocolate chip cream cheese dip.

The Skylark

200 East 39th St.

New York, NY 10018

(212) 257-4577

www.theskylarknyc.com

High above the streets of Midtown is the tri-level rooftop, The Skylark. Boasting stunning views of the Empire State Building, Times Square and the Hudson River, the rooftop is serving a National S’mores Day pop this year. Patrons can take a bite of the PB & J S’mores Pop torched with strawberry meringue while they take in the view or sip on one of Skylark’s signature cocktails.

The Regal

163 Hope St.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 388-4626

www.theregal.nyc

Take a slice out of the S’mores Pizza from The Regal in Williamsburg to honor the beloved campfire treat. The restaurant and cocktail bar offers classic libations and signature dishes. The thin-crusted pizza is topped with hazelnut chocolate, sliced banana, graham cracker crumble and roasted marshmallow—a unique variation of the traditional dessert.

Hotel Chantelle

92 Ludlow St.

New York, NY

(212) 254-9100

www.hotelchantelle.com

One of the Lower East Side’s popular restaurants and nightclubs is an oasis for s’mores lovers. Whether having brunch on the rooftop or enjoying dinner, order the S’more’s Fondue to celebrate the food holiday. The warm chocolatey fountain of ganache comes with roasted marshmallows, graham crackers, angel cake and strawberries.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.