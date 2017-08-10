Boomer & Carton: ‘Big Cat’ Williams Set To Lead Jets By Example

August 10, 2017 6:12 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

The Jets may be rebuilding, but they have a budding superstar in defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Williams took a few minutes on Thursday to speak to Boomer and Craig at training camp.

The “Big Cat” talked about how different conditioning and practice has been this summer compared to last year. And like many other guests, Williams offered his opinion on what it’s like being on a team that has such low expectations.

Williams also talked about his time in college and how he felt after finding out about the release of veteran linebacker David Harris.

