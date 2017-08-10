Boomer & Carton: Darron Lee Chimes In On Jets’ Negative Media Coverage

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Darron Lee sat down with Boomer and Craig on Thursday and got into a whole a slew of topics.
The Jets’ second-year linebacker talked about his commitments to college and how he almost played a different position, one that the Jets need help with right now.
Lee also discussed what it’s like trying to handle all the negative media coverage the rebuilding Jets receive as they try to change the franchise’s culture.
Later, Craig issued a little challenge to Boomer and Lee.