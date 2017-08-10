Boomer & Carton: Jets New No. 1 Wide Receiver Robby Anderson

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
It’s no secret the Jets have major inexperience issues at several positions. Wide receiver might be the most glaring.
As a result, second-year man Robby Anderson knows he has a real chance to establish himself this season.
Anderson joined Boomer and Craig on Thursday morning to preview the upcoming season and while doing so discussed what he thinks are his greatest strengths as a player. He also spoke of the season-ending injury suffered by veteran wideout Quincy Enunwa and reflected on the lessons he learned from former Jet Brandon Marshall.
Craig had several questions for Anderson about his hair and the Madden NFL video game.