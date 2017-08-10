Boomer & Carton: Live From Jets Training Camp

August 10, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig kicked off their live broadcast from Jets training camp at Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday with “Captain Chaos” dressed in his Gang Green best.

Craig Carton

Craig dons his Jets robe during the Boomer & Carton Show open on Aug. 10, 2017, at Jets training camp in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo: Al Dukes/WFAN)

With many Jets guests slated for the morning, the guys opened with some baseball. The Mets made a big move late Wednesday night, trading veteran Jay Bruce to the Cleveland Indians.

Boomer and Craig offered their thoughts on the deal and also got into an intriguing decision by Major League Baseball regarding player jerseys.

