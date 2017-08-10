Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 10, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Al getting uninvited from Craig’s newest business idea.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
It was another day, another training camp. After visiting the Giants on Wednesday, Boomer and Craig spent time with the Jets. The guys conducted interviews with, among others, Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan, Leonard Williams, Josh McCown, and Darron Lee. A lot was discussed as the Jets get set to embark on a serious youth movement in 2017.
Boomer and Craig also discussed the New York baseball scene. The Yankees got back on track on Wednesday night with a win in Toronto, while the Mets lost at home to Texas. The Amazins’ also pulled off a trade, sending slugger Jay Bruce to Cleveland, a deal that had the guys scratching their heads.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!