Family Of Girl Who Died After Asthma Attack Says ‘Briana’s Law’ Will Save Lives

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of a young girl who died after suffering a severe asthma attack is urging Gov. Cuomo Andrew to sign a law that they hope will save lives.

On Aug. 27, 2010, Briana Ojeda suffered an asthma attack on a playground in Brooklyn.

Her mother was rushing to get her 11-year-old daughter to the hospital when she was stopped by a police officer for driving the wrong-way on a one-way street.

The officer couldn’t help because he said he didn’t know CPR.

By the time they reached the hospital, it was too late for Briana.

Now, a measure named for Briana is coming before the governor after seven years of negotiation.

State Sen. Jesse Hamilton said Briana’s Law will require every New York City police officer and state trooper to take CPR classes every two years.

Family members and lawmakers hope Briana’s tragedy turns into triumph for those needing emergency care in the future.

“Never give up in anything that you are trying to do in this world,” Briana’s mother, Carmen, said. “We never gave up and we never will, so I ask the governor to please sign the bill.”

Assembly member Felix Ortiz is urging Cuomo to sign the measure on Aug. 27 to mark the anniversary of Briana’s death with hope for others.