Prayer Vigil To Be Held For Bronx Girl Burned By Boiling Water At Sleepover

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family and friends of a Bronx girl are set to hold a prayer vigil for her recovery Thursday after police say she was intentionally scalded with boiling water.
Eleven-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt, who goes by Jamone, is in serious but stable condition with burns on her face, chest, shoulders and back. Police say she was at a sleepover party on Findlay Avenue early Monday when a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on her as she slept.
“Her and her friend got into an argument and she told her if she go to sleep, they were going to do something to her,” the victim’s cousin, Yolanda Richardson, told CBS2. “She said she was screaming, that she was burning.”
Police arrested the girl accused of scalding Jamone. She has been charged with felony assault.