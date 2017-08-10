Number Of Ticks Infected With Lyme, Other Diseases Spikes In CT

August 10, 2017 4:34 PM
Connecticut, Lyme Disease, Richard Blumenthal, Sean Adams, Ticks

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A mild winter is partly to blame for the current tick explosion in Connecticut that’s raising concerns about Lyme disease, according to entomologists.

“The rate of infected ticks has gone from about 27 percent in the five previous years to 38 percent,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said.

Blumenthal is also worried about other diseases, like babeziosis, ehrlichiosis and powassan virus, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

The Department of Health and Human Services is now putting together a group to study and strategize.

“An advisory committee that will include, for the first time, patients and advocates, as well as the experts and doctors and researchers,” Blumenthal said. “So their voices can be heard.”

