4 Topless ‘Desnudas’ Arrested In Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Four topless, body-painted ‘desnudas‘ were arrested in Times Square Thursday afternoon.
The four were arrested for aggressive solicitation as part of a crackdown, police said.
The arrest took place at 2:45 p.m. at Times Square and 45th Street.
Desnudas and costumed characters in Times Square have previously been the source of some controversy.
Officials implemented a series of zones in Times Square in which the desnudas and costumed characters could ask for tips in exchange for photos.
At the end of July, CBS2 reported that costumed characters were operating outside of the designated activity zones.
At the time, Tim Tompkins of the Times Square Alliance called on the NYPD to identify the costumed characters who were more aggressive and help them learn what is – and isn’t – appropriate.