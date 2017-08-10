Trump On ‘Fire And Fury’ Comment: ‘Maybe That Statement Wasn’t Tough Enough’

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is issuing a new warning over North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons.

While addressing reporters at his New Jersey golf club before a security briefing with top advisers, the president said perhaps his “fire and fury” warning to North Korea “wasn’t tough enough.”

Trump said North Korea “better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble.”

It’s the latest warning since he said earlier this week that North Korea faces “retaliation with fire and fury unlike any the world has seen before.”

Reporter: "What would be tougher than fire and fury?"

North Korea has said it may attack Guam in retaliation.

“If North Korea does anything in terms of even thinking about attack of anybody that we love or we represent or our allies or us, they can be very, very nervous and they should be very nervous,” Trump said.

North Korea claims it will be ready by the middle of this month to fire four missiles that will fly over Japan and land into the ocean near the U.S. territory.

Guam hosts about 7,000 military personnel on two bases. Guam’s governor estimates chances of a strike at 1 million to one.

But Homeland Security officials have told residents to have a plan in place just in case.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary James Mattis warned further action by North Korea could lead to the end of the regime and the destruction of its people.

