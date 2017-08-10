NYPD Officer Shot, Wounded In Brooklyn; Suspect Barricaded

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was shot and wounded in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn late Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at 149 Ridgewood Ave. in Brooklyn at 4:54 p.m.
Sources told CBS2 the officer only suffered a single shot to the arm, but as many as four shots to the bulletproof vest that did not penetrate.
The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The suspect had not apprehended as of 5:24 p.m. and was barricaded, sources said. It was not clear if anyone was with him.
The suspect was believed to be armed with a long gun or rifle of some sort.
