‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Chuck Wepner, Aljamain Sterling And Brian Custer

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman start to ramp up the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather talk and dive into the X’s and O’s as they welcome Showtime boxing commentator Brian Custer in-studio. The guys also catch up with UFC 214 winner and New York native Aljamain Sterling and share a few minutes with boxing legend Chuck Wepner.

Wepner, a New Jersey native whose story laid down the basis for the “Rocky” franchise, hops on this week’s episode to show a glimpse inside his story. The former heavyweight contender talked about his infamous fight against the GOAT, Muhammad Ali, in which he knocked down the overconfident Ali. Wepner also talked about the new film “Chuck,” which portrays his life as played by Liev Schreiber, and his thoughts on Conor vs. Floyd.

It’s the calm before the chaos with Mayweather and McGregor right now, and before duty calls, Custer joins the guys to talk all things Mac and May. Custer shares anecdotes from friend and co-worker Paulie Malignaggi’s time inside the McGregor camp, what he expects in the fight and how he got started in martial arts.

Finally, off of his win and under the sun, UFC bantamweight and Long Island native Sterling joins the guys from Jones Beach to talk about the biggest win of his career at UFC 214. It was a display of beautiful grappling mixed with ground-and-pound from Sterling, as he dominated former champ Renan Barao for a unanimous victory. The “Funk Master” talked about the keys to victory and who’s next on his radar.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)