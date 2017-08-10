Hearing Resumes In Penn State Fraternity Death

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A hearing has resumed for members of a Penn State fraternity accused of crimes related to the February death of a sophomore engineering student after a pledge acceptance event.
The hearing for 16 young men who belonged to the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity resumed Thursday and was expected to continue into Friday. Three days of testimony have already been heard.
Some defendants and the fraternity itself are charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Others face less serious charges that include evidence tampering, hazing and alcohol offenses.
Authorities say Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly.
The grand jury report says security camera footage shows fraternity members carrying Piazza’s limp body upstairs, smacking him in the face and pouring liquid on him as he went in and out of consciousness for hours. He later died as a result of a traumatic brain injury.
His friends didn’t summon help until about 40 minutes after he was discovered unconscious in the basement the next morning.
