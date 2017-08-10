Detective Recalls ‘Son Of Sam’ Case 40 Years After Serial Killer’s Arrest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the arrest of the serial killer who called himself the “Son of Sam.”

David Berkowitz shot and killed six people and wounded seven others, terrorizing the city in 1976 and 1977.

At the time, Bill Clark was a young detective assigned to the team of 200 investigating the murders.

On July 31, 1977, Clark rushed to Kings County Hospital after Berkowitz’s last two victims had been shot while sitting in a parked car in Brooklyn.

“The father had just seen his son go past him and he was just traumatized, you don’t know if your son is going to live or die,” Clark said.

Robert Violante survived, but lost his vision.

Twenty-year-old Stacy Moskowitz died from her injuries.

Police followed up on a parking ticket written near the shooting scene thinking they’d find a witness.

“Nobody ever felt at that point that the shooter got a parking violation,” Clark said.

But 10 days later, police tracked down the 24-year-old postal clerk at his apartment in Yonkers. In Berkowitz’s car was a rifle and a chilling note addressed to the Suffolk County Police Department.

“He said he was going to go shoot up the Oak Beach Inn on Long Island and go out in a blaze of glory,” Clarke said.

Berkowitz is now 64 and remains behind bars at the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.