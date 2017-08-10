Webster Hall Closing For Yearlong Renovation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the city’s famed concert venues is going dark for a year for a major renovation project.
The curtain was set to close Thursday night at Webster Hall, 125 E. 11th St., for a yearlong facelift.
AEG, the international sports and entertainment presenter, is taking over the lease at Webster Hall and will oversee the construction.
Webster Hall has operated continuously as a performance hall and nightclub in the East Village since 1886 – the better part of a century before the neighborhood was even yet known as the East Village.
The venue hosts three spaces under its roof – the 1,500-capacity Grand Ballroom, the 600-capacity Marlin Room, and the 400-capacity Studio, according to the Webster Hall website.