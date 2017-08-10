Webster Hall Closing For Yearlong Renovation

August 10, 2017 10:22 PM
Filed Under: East Village, Webster Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the city’s famed concert venues is going dark for a year for a major renovation project.

The curtain was set to close Thursday night at Webster Hall, 125 E. 11th St., for a yearlong facelift.

AEG, the international sports and entertainment presenter, is taking over the lease at Webster Hall and will oversee the construction.

Webster Hall has operated continuously as a performance hall and nightclub in the East Village since 1886 – the better part of a century before the neighborhood was even yet known as the East Village.

The venue hosts three spaces under its roof – the 1,500-capacity Grand Ballroom, the 600-capacity Marlin Room, and the 400-capacity Studio, according to the Webster Hall website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch