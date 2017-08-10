‘Stick With The Pinstripes:’ Yankees Fans React To Uniform Change For MLB Players Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Die-hard Yankees fans are reacting to the news that the team will be breaking with tradition and playing without their signature uniform for the first time in club history.

For nearly 100 years, the Yankees have never steered away from their trademark look: White uniforms with pinstripes at home and grey for away, never sporting their names on the back.

“The Yankees, they always stood for pride, power and class,” fan Fernando Colon told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez. “To this day they have to be clean shaven. Just the history Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle — what other team has that?”

“The classic pinstripe uniforms,” fan Mark Clifton said.

But during Major League Baseball’s Players Weekend at the end of the month, the Bronx Bombers will be wearing navy jerseys with their nicknames stitched on the back.

MLB and MLBPA announce the creation of Players Weekend, set to take place Aug. 25-27: https://t.co/tjqXALPWcf pic.twitter.com/Qc9cswOkte — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 9, 2017

Aaron Judge will wear “All Rise” while CC Sabathia will wear “Dub.” It’s also the first time in history that the Yankees will switch from wearing buttoned jerseys to pull-over ones.

But some fans are a little turned off.

“Stick with the way it’s always been,” said Colon. “Stick with the pinstripes with no name on the back and that’s it. Clean cut. That’s the Yankee way.”

“I think it’s cool for a weekend, maybe even a weekend per season but I think they should definitely go back to the no names on their jerseys,” said Clifton.

Even Mets fans think it’s odd.

“The Yankees are wearing that? For real?” Mets said Jim Roeder. “I can’t believe the Yankees are doing that. George would’ve never let that happen.”

For the record, the Yankees didn’t have a choice, Sanchez reported. They are required as part of an agreement with the players union and Majestic Athletic, the MLB apparel licensee.