Boomer & Carton: Taking Jeff Wilpon To Task And Aaron Judge’s Decline

Boomer and Craig were back in the Investors Bank Studio on Friday morning, with baseball on the brain.
After briefly discussing the Yankees’ brutal shutout loss in Toronto on Thursday night and Aaron Judge’s continued struggles at the plate, the focus shifted squarely to the Mets, but not because they trounced the Phillies.
Word has it Jeff Wilpon was the one who put the kibosh on the Jay Bruce-to-the-Yankees trade, apparently due to his unwillingness to potentially help the Amazins’ cross-town rivals.
You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.