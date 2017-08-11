News On The Rocks: How Smartphones Have Shaped iGen

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Do you ever worry that your teen stays holed up in his or her room, not venturing out with friends or dates as much as you did at that age?
The good news is: They’re not alone.
An enormous number of iGen – born between 1995 and 2012 – socializes mainly through smartphones and social media.
On the upside, the rates of teen pregnancy, drinking and drug use are on the decline. But most worrisome is the increase in depression and suicide among this group.
Dr. Jean Twenge, author of The Atlantic article “Have Smartphones Destroyed A Generation?” speaks with WCBS 880’s Patty Steele and Wayne Cabot about her findings on how this generation has been impacted by the ubiquitous presence of smartphones and resulting increase in physical and social isolation.
Find their full interview above.