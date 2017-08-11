Anonymous Donor Pays For Repairs To Charity Food Truck Destroyed By Vandals

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) –A Pearl River couple received good news on Friday. After seeing a CBS2 report on a vandalized food truck used for charities, a viewer wanted to help.

Total strangers met up on a city street for a generous surprise.

With pen put to paper Ricardo Salazar had no idea his luck had turned around.

An anonymous CBS2 news viewer handed over a check to Salazar and his wife.

“Oh god bless! It’s gonna go to a good cause,” Salazar said.

As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported, a donation of $10,000 will allow the Salazars to restore the food truck they use for charity work.

“That’s what I figured it would take to fix it,” he said.

As CBS2 reported Thursday, the couple was stunned to find their truck rendered useless by vandals.

Thieves smashed all the windows and stole the grill, propane tanks, and tools.

They even broke the ignition barrel so the truck would remain in a Pearl River parking lot.

“We feel very upset that it’s so sad, because we’re nice people,” Salazar said.

For the last year, the couple has used the truck to donate fresh food at events organized by march of Dimes and Wounded Warriors.

It’s volunteer work they take pride in. That’s why a Manhattan based donor felt compelled to step in.

“It seemed like the right thing to do. It’s for a good cause,” she said.

The generous CBS2 viewer doesn’t want her identity revealed. She’s 69-years-old and retired. The money was going to go towards a vacations, but she said she’d rather help Salazar and the community.

“I promise you this money, it’s gonna be great to other people. We’re gonna help a lot of people,” Salazar said.

They now have a renewed faith in others.

“It’s unbelievable. There’s still good people around,” Salazar’s wife said.

“New York is the best place to be,” he added.