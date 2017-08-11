NYPD: Violent Robber Targeting Women In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man who police say is targeting women in a series of violent armed robberies in Brooklyn.

Police said he’s struck at least five times since last month.

The first incident happened on July 11 in front of a building in the area of Parkway Court and Hubbard Street. Police said he walked up to a 20-year-old woman from behind, punched her multiple times in the face, stole her phone and fled.

The woman was treated at the hospital for fractures to her face.

Then on July 15, police said he walked up to a 21-year-old woman in the area of East 1st Street and Avenue Y, pulled out a gun and demanded her property. The woman handed over her cell phone and bag, which police said contained credits and $150 in cash, and the men fled.

The next day, he robbed a 63-year-old woman at gunpoint on West 2nd Street, stealing her phone and $18, according to police.

On July 18, a 26-year-old woman was walking in the area of Avenue Z and East 26th Street when she noticed she was being followed and tried to run away. Police said the man chased her down, pulled out a gun and punched her in the face numerous times.

When the victim fell to the ground, police said he grabbed her bag and took off.

The most recent incident happened on July 22 on West 3rd Street. Police said a 22-year-old woman noticed someone behind and when she turned around, the suspect tackled her to the ground, slapped her and grabbed her bag, phone and more than $700 in cash.

Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video. They describe him as a black man in his early 20s, between 5’5″ and 5’10” tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with dark markings on the upper sleeve and shoulder area, sweatpants and black sneakers.

Police said he often covers his face with either a ski mask, bandanna, du-rag or towel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.