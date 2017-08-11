Suspect Sought In Attempted Sex Assault At Robert Moses State Park

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a sketch of a man who tried to sexually assault a woman in a Long Island park.
A man believed to be in his 40s grabbed the woman and tried to sexually assault her at Field 2 inside Robert Moses State Park around midnight back on July 23.
Detective Nicholas Stephani is assuring visitors that the park is safe.
“The parks are always safe, we have a good amount of cops working all the time, around the clock 24/7 and there’s always cops down at Moses. Unfortunately, things like this can happen anywhere,” he said.
The woman did not know her attacker, police said.
Anybody with information is asked to call State Park Police at (631) 321-3700.