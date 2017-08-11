1 Dead, 2 Hurt After Small Plane Crashes In New Milford, Connecticut

August 11, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: New Milford, Peter Haskell, small plane crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A small plane crashed in New Milford, Connecticut Friday morning.

The Cessna C-172 aircraft crashed at the end of a runway at Candlelight Farms Airport around 10:20 a.m. after departing from Danbury Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said three people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.  The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed one person was killed and two others were injured.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch