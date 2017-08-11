1 Dead, 2 Hurt After Small Plane Crashes In New Milford, Connecticut

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A small plane crashed in New Milford, Connecticut Friday morning.
The Cessna C-172 aircraft crashed at the end of a runway at Candlelight Farms Airport around 10:20 a.m. after departing from Danbury Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The FAA said three people were on board the plane at the time of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed one person was killed and two others were injured.
The NTSB and the FAA are investigating.