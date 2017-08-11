Woman Battling Cancer Thanks Airline Employee Who Tracked Down Her Lost Luggage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A random act of kindness took an extraordinary turn when a Southwest Airlines employee not only tracked down lost airline luggage for a woman battling cancer but also left an inspiring note inside.

Clutching a bouquet of roses, Stacy Hurt could hardly hide her excitement when she walked to the ticket counter and delivered a surprise “thank you” to Sarah Rowan. Along with the flowers, Hurt also held a sweet, handwritten letter of support that Rowan left insider her misplaced luggage when it was returned to the stage four colon cancer patient.

Rowan delivered her luggage with her medication, rosary beads and comfort items inside, along with the handwritten note on crinkly tissue paper – all helping Hurt power through yet another round of chemotherapy as she fiercely fights cancer.

“You look amazing,” Rowan told Hurt.

“Fifty-one chemos. Doing what I can,” she replied.

“You’re amazing. You’re amazing,” Rowan said.

“Thank you. You’re amazing. So we’re in it together,” Hurt replied.

Rowan’s compassion made headlines but the airline employee said it was Hurt’s extraordinary kindness that sparked her to action.

“You touched me when you called me on the phone. In that situation, people can – you know, it’s frustrating. You want your stuff. Things go wrong sometimes,” she said. “You could not have been more kind.”

Rowan had another inspiration: She lost her father to cancer.

“I’m just here to tell the story. I was the recipient of a tremendous act of unconditional kindness,” Hurt said.

The airline also sent Hurt a swag bag filled with travel necessities, like a phone charger and earbuds.