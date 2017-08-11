Feeling Brave? Tattoo Vending Machine Picks Designs At Random

DALLAS (1010 WINS) — Tattoos are meant to last a lifetime, so why not get inked with a design randomly pulled out of a vending machine?
That’s what Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, Texas is giving adventurous customers the chance to do.
People can get inked with a design drawn from the shop’s vending machine — the kind usually reserved for gum balls or plastic jewelry.
The designs include things like snakes and devil heads.
It costs $100 to play.
But an employee tells The Dallas Observer the tattoos would normally be priced between $160 and $180, all the way up to $250.
There are no refunds, but don’t worry, if customers aren’t happy with their first choice — a second pick will only cost them $20.
As the machine says, “You don’t have to be smart to get a good tattoo.” And when has a vending machine ever steered anyone wrong?