Trump Tweets Military Solutions ‘Locked And Loaded Should North Korea Act Unwisely’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump has issued an urgent warning to North Korea not to move ahead with its ballistic missile testing.

On Twitter Friday morning, the president said, “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Guam’s Gov. Eddie Calvo has emphasized that the threat level for there has not changed and remains normal.

Trump previously said the U.S. would unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S. and in Bedminster, New Jersey Thursday, he didn’t back down.

“Maybe it wasn’t tough enough. They have been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years,” he said.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis insists that while the military is prepared, he’s still optimistic about a peaceful resolution and Trump said he was optimistic China would provide further help in resolving the crisis.

Meanwhile, China has reiterated calls for all sides to maintain calm and reduce tensions over the Korean Peninsula.

The statement Friday does not mention any specific actions China would be willing to take, although some Chinese scholars and state media have called on Beijing to take on a shuttle diplomacy role to facilitate talks between the U.S. and North Korea.

China is the North’s biggest economic partner and source of aid, but says it alone can’t compel Pyongyang to end its nuclear and missile programs.

China has called on South Korea and the U.S. to suspend large scale military exercises in return for the North halting its programs in order to facilitate talks.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says in a statement that the current situation on the Korean Peninsula “is complex and sensitive.”

“The Chinese side hopes all related parties will exercise caution in their words and actions and make greater efforts to alleviate the tense situation and enhance mutual trust, while not traveling the old path of making displays of strength and constantly exacerbating the situation,” he said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)