Yankees Place Sabathia On DL, Recall Montgomery

August 11, 2017 3:04 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees placed CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list Friday, three days after he left a game early with a knee injury.

An MRI on the left-hander’s right knee came back clean this week, but he’ll be sidelined with what the team is calling knee inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Sabathia will be eligible to come off the DL on Aug. 19. The 37-year-old former Cy Yong winner is 9-5 this season with a 4.05 ERA.

CC Sabathia delivers a pitch in the first inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Yankees recalled left-hander Jordan Montgomery from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Sabathia’s spot in the rotation. The rookie was in the rotation, but was sent down after the team acquired starters Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia in trades last month.

Montgomery is 7-6 this season with a 4.05 ERA.

The Yankees also announced Friday that infielder Tyler Austin has been reinstated from the DL and optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He had been out since June 28 with a strained hamstring.

