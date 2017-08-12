DEVELOPING White Nationalist Rally Turns Violent In Virginia | Watch CBSN | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

8/12 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

August 12, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a cloudy & muggy evening out there, and there is a chance for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to roll through. Any rain that does fall could be heavy, and there could be some gusty winds as well. After the rain we’ll clear out overnight with temps in the 60s.

nu tu surface3 8/12 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Sunday looks absolutely gorgeous with abundant sunshine, dry conditions, falling humidity, and seasonable temps in the mid 80s. It certainly will be the better half of the weekend!

nu tu 7day auto2 8/12 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a nice start to the work week with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch