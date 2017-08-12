8/12 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a cloudy & muggy evening out there, and there is a chance for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to roll through. Any rain that does fall could be heavy, and there could be some gusty winds as well. After the rain we’ll clear out overnight with temps in the 60s.
Sunday looks absolutely gorgeous with abundant sunshine, dry conditions, falling humidity, and seasonable temps in the mid 80s. It certainly will be the better half of the weekend!
Monday will be a nice start to the work week with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Enjoy the rest of the weekend!