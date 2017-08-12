Broadway’s Constantine Maroulis Rocking Out For A Good Cause

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Looking to rock out for a good cause? Then head to a free concert being held this weekend to benefit Fight 4 Autism, a non-profit dedicated to helping families living with Autism.
Rocker and Broadway star Constantine Maroulis will be among the celebrity guests taking the stage Sunday at the Hawthorne Borough Bandshell in New Jersey.
Constantine stopped by the CBS2 studios with Fight 4 Autism’s founder Johanna Burke to chat with Andrea Grymes about what’s in store Sunday.
The concert kicks off Sunday at 6 p.m. For more, click here.