Hundreds Face Off Ahead Of White Nationalist Rally In Virginia

August 12, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — Officials in Charlottesville declared a local emergency Saturday after hundreds of people faced off ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city’s downtown.

Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.

Men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns.

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler planned what he called a “pro-white” rally to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park. Thousands of people are expected to pack the area.

CBS affiliate WCAV’s Preston Willett reported that police deemed the gathering unlawful late Saturday morning and told people to disperse or they would be arrested.

Police in riot gear deployed tear gas against the crowd shortly before 11:30 a.m. The rally was scheduled to kick off at noon.

CBS News reports there was also violence Friday night as a large crowd of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia’s campus carrying tiki torches and chanting “you will not replace us.”

Friday’s march began around 10 p.m. at an intramural field, and the crowd proceeded to a statue of President Thomas Jefferson on the UVA campus.

Jefferson founded the university in 1819.

Dozens alt-right activists, white nationalists and neo-Confederates chanted “white lives matter” as they faced off against counter-protesters at the statue, CBS affiliate WTVR-TV reports.

