Keeping Your Pets Safe & Happy During The Dog Days Of Summer

August 12, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: pet safety

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’ve still got a couple weeks left in summer, and that means we’ve got plenty of hot days ahead.

So if you’re a pet owner, there are some things you can do to prevent your furry friend from getting ill.

CBS2’s Magdalena Doris chatted with Emmy Award winning celebrity veterinarian Dr. Jeff Werber about what you can do to keep your beloved pet safe, including:

  • making sure they’re kept hydrated and cool
  • avoiding dangerous foods when you’re barbecuing, including corn on the cob and raw onion
  • medicines you can used to address pet allergies

Now get out there and enjoy the rest of the summer!

 

