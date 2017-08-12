Three Women Found Dead Inside Home In Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Nassau County are investigating the murder of three women, found dead inside a home in Hempstead early Saturday morning.
Authorities say they received a call around 2:15 a.m. and found four victims of an assault inside a home on Perry Street, according to police.
Investigators say three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The ages and sexes of the victims were not immediately known.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this breaking story.