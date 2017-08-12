New Jersey Man Added To FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List Arrested In Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man who was one of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s ten most wanted fugitives was arrested Friday in Virginia.
Walter Yovany Gomez, who is the 513th person to make the list, was sought in connection with a brutal gang murder on West Front Street in Plainfield, NJ in May 2011.
Man Wanted In Plainfield Gang Killing Added To FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List
Gomez is believed to affiliated with the gang MS-13, as was his victim Julio Matute. Authorities say Matute was Gomez’s friend, and allegedly was a member of the Plainfield Locos Salvatrucha crew, a New Jersey branch of the notorious criminal network.
The victim had allegedly showed disrespect to the gang, and they ordered Gomez to do the hit in order to become a full fledged member of MS-13 , said Tim Gallagher, head the FBI office in Newark.
Gomez, also known as Cholo, had not been seen in New Jersey since around the time of the murder.